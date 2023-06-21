Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

NSC stock opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.81.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

