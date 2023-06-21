Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $27.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NKTX opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Nkarta by 23.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

