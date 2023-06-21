NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

