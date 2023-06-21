NFT Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. NFT has a market cap of $617,674.58 and $34.18 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,113.66 or 1.00137938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01624206 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

