NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.