Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,351,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,110 shares.The stock last traded at $21.44 and had previously closed at $21.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Neogen by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

