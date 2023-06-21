NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $62.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00004439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00042888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 923,460,340 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

