Naviter Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 975,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,455. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.