Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $369.27. The stock had a trading volume of 309,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $378.50. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

