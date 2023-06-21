Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,655 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

