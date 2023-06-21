Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 319,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,132. The firm has a market cap of $362.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

