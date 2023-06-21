Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.