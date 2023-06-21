Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $47,089.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00099378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00047633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015806 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,406,951 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.