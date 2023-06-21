Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NAII opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.