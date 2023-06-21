Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NAII opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.64.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.