Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

GLD stock opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day moving average is $178.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

