MTC Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,961 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 12.4% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,017. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

