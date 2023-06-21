MTC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MTC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. 2,985,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,378. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

