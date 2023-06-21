MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

