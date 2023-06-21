Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

