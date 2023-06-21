Morgan Stanley Trims Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Target Price to $4.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXA. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 77,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,257. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $667.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.92 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

