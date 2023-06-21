Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 122,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

