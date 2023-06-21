Morgan Stanley Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $38.50

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.
Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance
Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 10,524,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,784,822. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $395,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $113,926,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
