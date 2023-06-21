Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.29

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.29 and last traded at $108.29, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.29.
Moog Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $836.79 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.38%.
Moog Announces Dividend
Moog Company Profile
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moog (MOG.B)
