Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 40,228 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,620,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,375,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,270.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,469 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 987.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,468. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

