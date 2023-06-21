MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Phong Le Sells 10,000 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total transaction of $2,956,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSTR traded up $17.91 on Wednesday, hitting $331.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,903. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $361.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

