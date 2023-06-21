Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 8,700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

