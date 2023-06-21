Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 16,950 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $34,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

