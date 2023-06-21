Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

