Meyer Handelman Co. Has $24.03 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

