Meyer Handelman Co. Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,392 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

