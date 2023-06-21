Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $12.04 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

