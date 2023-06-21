MetisDAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.16 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $20.70 or 0.00068955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $92.45 million and $3.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014121 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,034.63 or 1.00057595 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.83443981 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,347,829.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

