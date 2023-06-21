MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $20.18 or 0.00067570 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $90.15 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,838.07 or 0.99890968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.83443981 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,347,829.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

