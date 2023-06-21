Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.14 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and approximately $313,660.05 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00007093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,631,406 coins and its circulating supply is 17,176,427 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

