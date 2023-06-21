Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 87,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 98,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Metallic Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.
About Metallic Minerals
Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.
