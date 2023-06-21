Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 172,498 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 165,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $524.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.72. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

