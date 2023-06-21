Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. 17,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.