Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,172,981. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Stories

