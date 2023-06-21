McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 2.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,504. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

