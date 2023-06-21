McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,074 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 7,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,598. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

