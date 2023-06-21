MBL Wealth LLC Has $237,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

IBM stock opened at $134.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

