MBL Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

