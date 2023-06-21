Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $26.49 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $318.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.47 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

