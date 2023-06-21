Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Critical Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -71.92% -40.47% -21.89% Green Dot 4.20% 13.13% 2.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Green Dot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 608.66%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Green Dot.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Green Dot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.44 -$52.76 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.45 billion 0.67 $64.21 million $1.16 16.12

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Green Dot beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

