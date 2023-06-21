Mask Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105.99 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $324.76 million and approximately $105.99 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00013152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

