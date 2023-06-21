MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 14,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

MarketWise Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,347 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 467,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

