Marcy Daniel Sells 2,150 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marcy Daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Marcy Daniel sold 4,085 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,167.30.

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 308,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 228,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,455,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 265,988 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

