Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

