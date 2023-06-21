Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of MCHX opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
