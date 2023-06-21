MagnetGold Trading 10% Lower This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 10% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market cap of $67.50 million and approximately $24,902.18 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

