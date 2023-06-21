Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Down to $39.64

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $36.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 105,596 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.